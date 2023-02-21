Jazz pianist to perform Saturday as part of Black History Month

Black History Month Columbus is hosting a jazz concert with pianist Christopher Pitts Saturday at the Helen Haddad Hall on Franklin Street.

The concert is sponsored by the African American Fund Bartholomew County, African American Pastors Alliance, NAACP Columbus/Bartholomew, Paths to Success, Taylor Bros., Cummins Inc., Heritage Fund Community Foundation and Columbus Regional Health.

Pitts is a jazz pianist and composer based in Indianapolis.

The show will be at 7 p.m. Saturday evening at the hall in the Columbus Indiana Philharmonic headquarters at 315 Franklin Street.

Tickets are still available and are $50 each. You can get more information and purchase tickets at blackhistorycolumbus.com.