January Unemployment/Employment Report For Indiana Released

According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Indiana’s unemployment rate in January stands at 3.1% while the national unemployment rate for January is 3.4%.

The state’s labor force participation rate held at 63.4% for most of January, remaining above the national rate of 62.4%. Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3,409,096, a decrease of 973 from December.

Private sector employment in Indiana increased by 12,600 jobs over the last month, translating to a gain of 85,300 jobs from this time last year. Indiana’s January private employment stands at 2,825,700.

Industries that experienced job increases in January included:

Construction (+6,700);

Leisure and Hospitality (+4,700);

Private Educational and Health Services (+2,500);

Trade, Transportation and Utilities (+1,500); and

Professional and Business Services (+300).

As of March 1st, there were 130,839 open job postings throughout the state. In January, 19,460 unemployment insurance claims were filed in Indiana.