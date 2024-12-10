January polar plunge to raise money for Columbus parks

The Columbus Park Foundation will be offering a new twist on its polar plunge fundraiser next month.

The Plunge into the Parks event will offer you a chance to make donations to encourages prominent local residents into taking a dip into icy waters in downtown Columbus, the same as last year. But with the new twist, organizers will also be accepting donations to keep the local residents from the cold water.

Among the local celebrities taking part will be Jen Rumsey, Jim Roberts, Sam LaVelle, Ike DeClue, Hutch Schumaker, and Brandon Andress.

Polar Plunge activities will be taking place between Jackson and Washington Streets from 2 to 5 p.m. on January 11th. There will be a Polar Plunge 5k starting at 2:30 p.m. followed music and warming stations. Food and drinks will be available for purchase to benefit the foundation.

The first dip into the frigid pool will be at 3 p.m. and parks supporters can take the plunge themselves with a $20 donation.

Attending the event is free. You can find more information or sign up through the Columbus Park Foundation website here: https://cbusinparks.com/cpf-events