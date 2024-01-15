Jackson sorority hosting Black and White Gala for cancer research

Phi Beta Psi Sorority is announcing the queen candidates and details for their upcoming 51st annual Cancer Dance, Black and White Gala in Brownstown.

The Theta Omega Chapter of Phi Beta Psi sorority conducts a dinner and dance fundraising event each February for its national project of cancer research. Six young women from Jackson County will be competing to be crowned the 2024 Phi Beta Psi Cancer Dance queen.

The queen competition will be determined by fundraising. Each queen candidate will have collection containers at businesses around the community. Those proceeds and other donations raised from family, friends or local businesses will be tallied at a penny per vote. The queen will be crowned the evening of the dance.

The six Jackson County High School seniors competing will be Jenna Bolte, Drew Hubbard, Rylee May, Katie Otte, Madilyn Wirtz and Kiley Zabel.

The dinner and dance will be February 3 at Pewter Hall in Brownstown. The Jackson Way Band will be performing.

Tickets for the event are $80 per couple or $40 for a single ticket. They may be purchased from any sorority member.