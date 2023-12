Elected officials will be sworn in this evening in Jackson County.

According to the city of Seymour, there will be a swearing in ceremony for elected officials from Seymour, Brownstown, Crothersville and Medora. The swearing in ceremony by Judge Amy Marie Travis will begin at 6 p.m. tonight at Seymour City Hall.

Seymour city department heads will be sworn in Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the morning in the Council Chambers at City Hall.