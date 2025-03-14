Jackson jail commander speaks at mental health conference

The Jackson County Jail Commander spoke at a national panel held last week on mental illness.

According to the sheriff’s department, Commander Chris Everhart was selected to serve on a panel at the National Alliance for Mental Illness conference in Indianapolis about the importance of medication assisted treatment within the jail. Among the topics were the challenges, funding and positive benefits of being able to provide treatment in the jail.

Everhart said that the treatment is another tool to use and said “we must fight addiction and help people to a path of recovery.”

Sheriff Rick Meyer said “Everhart is recognized around the State of Indiana as a leader in drug addiction assistance for incarcerated individuals and we are lucky to have him right here in Jackson County.”

The Jackson County Jail has partnered with Centerstone to provide services to those being incarcerated and has started several programs for those struggling with addiction.

The panel was held Friday, March 7th, in Indianapolis.