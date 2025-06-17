Jackson County United Way working to fill school backpacks

The Jackson County United Way is expecting more children than ever in need of basic school supplies.

The group is taking donations for its annual Rock’n Ready school supply program which provides backpacks full of free supplies for children in need throughout the community.

Last school year, more than 1,400 students signed up for the program and received the school supplies and organizers say that there is already an increase in applicants this year.

The United Way hopes to raise $25,000 for the program this year. Each backpack costs about $25 to fill. Organizers say that the free school supplies allow families to spend money on other essentials such as clothes and lunch money.

The United Way is looking for those who want to help out in any way, ranging from purchasing supplies, making monetary donations, hosting a collection site, holding a supply drive at your business or workplace, or sponsoring the program.

Among the most needed supplies are composition Notebooks, Paper 2-Pocket Folders and Crayola products including 10-ct. Markers, 24-ct. Crayons and 12-ct. Colored Pencils and more.

You can find a link with more information including drop off locations and more needed supplies here: https://www.jacsy.org/rocknready