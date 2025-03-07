Jackson County to hold community conversations starting in April

The Jackson County United Way will be hosting community conversations starting next month where people are encouraged to get together to chat about the community where they live.

According to the agency, the conversations will be held twice month between April and December. Organizers say that the goal is to create a safe space where people can talk about their aspirations, their concerns, and how they want their community to move forward. The results of the conversations will be compiled and released in a report in 2026 that will help guide the direction of the United Way.

The first session is set from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on April 9th and it will be held in the Seymour City Council chambers at 301-309 North Chestnut Street. A second session will be April 23rd from 5:30 to 7 at First Financial Bank on Tipton Street. Dinner will be provided.

You can register or get more information at www.jacsy.org/communityconversations or call 812-522-5450 ext. 6.