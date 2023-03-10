Jackson County police dog receives body armor

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department’s police dog Zanko has received a bulletproof and stab protecting vest, sponsored by a family from Cumming, Georgia.

The vest is thanks to the not-for-profit Vested Interest in K9s group from Massachusetts. The organization provides the vests to dogs working in police and other agencies. Vested Interest in K9s has provided over 4,900 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

The agency accepts donations and $985 will sponsor one vest.

You can get more information at www.vik9s.org

Photo: Deputy Kevin Settle and Zanko. Submitted photo