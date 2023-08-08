Jackson County parade today to honor veterans mobile memorial wall

A parade will be held starting in Seymour today to escort a mobile version of the Vietnam Wall memorial to the Jackson County fairgrounds in Brownstown.

According to the city of Seymour, the procession for the Wall that Heals will start at the Tractor Supply store on East Tipton Street. If you want to participate you should plan to start arriving at 11:30 a.m., with the escort starting at 1 p.m. this afternoon. You can also line the route along U.S. 50 to welcome the display.

Assembly of the wall at the fairgrounds will start Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. and should take until about 2 p.m. If you have loved ones, friends or buddies whose name is on the wall, you are invited to stop by to help install their panel of the wall.

Once completed, the wall will be open to visitors around the clock until 1:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

There will be a welcome home ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday for Vietnam veterans.