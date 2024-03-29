Jackson County man to serve 30 years after 2021 shooting death

A Jackson County man has been sentenced to prison in a death investigation going back to 2021.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, 27-year-old Brady A. Parrish pled guilty in February to the voluntary manslaughter in the death of 58-year-old Lisha Branum of Seymour in 2021. He was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison with 10 of those being a suspended sentenced.

Officials say that Branum was killed by two gunshots to the back and had been dead in the home for several days before she was discovered on Nov. 11th, 2021. A shotgun shell casing was recovered at the scene and DNA evidence linked the casing to Parrish. The department used cell phone data, along with video camera evidence in the investigation to piece together the events leading up to Branum’s death.

Parrish had traveled to Kansas City Missouri on the day the body was found and was arrested there in August of 2022 before being extradited back to Jackson County.

The Jackson County sheriff and prosecutor praised investigators for their extensive work that led to an arrest in the case.