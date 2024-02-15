Jackson County launching outreach for Latino entrepreneurs

SPARK Jackson County is starting a new initiative called Spark Ally that will provide help in building entrepreneurs in the local Latino community.

The Jackson County Chamber is announcing the SPARK Ally initiative through a partnership with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. Through the program a successful local entrepreneur will serve as a guide and resource for aspiring entrepreneurs.

The first SPARK Ally will be Raquel Pasillas, founder and owner of Seymour Protein Zone.

SPARK Ally is a pilot program with a goal to replicate the program in communities across the state.

In October, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation announced a $40,000 grant to the Jackson County Chamber to start SPARK Jackson County. Among its goals is to kickstart the community’s entrepreneurial ecosystem with targeted outreach to underserved founders and owners.