Jackson County groups to hold first entrepreneur pitch competition

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Spark Jackson County will be hosting their first Spark Tank pitch contest on Feb. 1st.

The chamber is announcing the six finalists who will take part in the chance to win $15,000 in awards in the live pitch competition. The finalists will be working with entrepreneur coaches over the next few weeks, polishing their ideas.

That will include pitches from:

Brian Snow, “World Class Filming Location and Event Space”

Jane Ellery, “A PLACE for Change!”

Nathan Otte, “School Based Vision Clinic”

Stephanie Strothmann, “For Love of Dogs and Beer”

Nadia Herrera Luna, “NH by Nadia Herrera”

Jessica Bowman, “From Pasture to Plate, a Rural Feast”

The SPARK Tank competition and awards are made possible by a Community Collaboration Fund grant from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

The pitch competition will start at 6 p.m. at the Rails Craft Brew and Eatery. Appetizers and non-alcoholic drinks will be served and a cash bar will be available. The event is free and you are invited to attend. To sign up, you can go to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BZ378FB