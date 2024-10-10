Jackson County groups party for new mental health effort for adolescents

Jackson County groups are partnering with Indiana University’s Center For Rural Engagement to help promote mental health for adolescents across the state.

The Arts for Youth Project is an ongoing collaboration with the center at IU, the school of social work, as well as Schneck Medical Center and Healthy Jackson County to produce an art-based kit to promote adolescent mental health. It will provide art therapy activities and art supplies to middle school youth in Jackson County and surrounding areas to address the youth mental health crisis.

The art kit and book is being provided free of charge to about 2,000 youth in Jackson County and the surrounding area. Healthy Jackson County will work with partners like local schools, pediatric clinics, after-school providers, and faith communities to distribute the book. It is designed for children 11 to 14 years old, and can be used individually or with support from adult family members, counselors, clinicians, or teachers. The book will focus on mental health issues facing kids including social media pressure, bullying, body image, gender identity and sexuality, and relationships.

Organizers say that the project was inspired by a similar art workbook aimed at veterans.

For more information, you email Healthy Jackson County at [email protected].