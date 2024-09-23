Jackson County groups hosting statehouse candidate debate Wednesday

The Democratic and Republican candidates for Indiana House District 69 have agreed to meet in a debate hosted this week by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and the Jackson County Visitors Center.

According to the Chamber, incumbent Republican Rep. Jim Lucas has agreed to debate his opponent, Democrat Trish Whitcomb on Wednesday evening. The debate will be held at Seymour High School’s auditorium with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the event to start at 7 p.m.

The debate is free and you are invited to attend.