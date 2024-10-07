Jackson County dispatch center adds new programs

Jackson County emergency dispatchers have access to some new technology to help them better assist residents.

According to social media from the dispatch center, a new service available with the PHI Statflight helicopter allows dispatchers to summon a helicopter to a rescue scene through a web-based interface. In addition to removing the need to communicate with the helicopter service by phone, dispatchers will be better able to relay vital information to the crew and for dispatchers to track the helicopter in real-time.

The center also now has access to a service via iPhones called Rapid SOS, which allows dispatchers to use the cameras on a phone during a 911 call to help assess the scene in real time. The service is available on iPhones 14 and newer through a recent update. Dispatchers can send a request to your phone to access to the phone’s back camera to see the situation.

Officials say that the service will only be used on a case by case basis and after dispatchers are trained on when to make the request. The 911 caller will have the option to deny the use of the camera.