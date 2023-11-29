Jackson Chamber seeks to Keep the Cheer Here this season

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is promoting local businesses during this holiday season with its Keep the Cheer Here program.

By scanning a QR code on your phone and uploading receipts, participants will be entered to win prizes from local businesses. If you can’t scan the code, or prefer to take part in the contest without going online, you can submit your local receipts at the Jackson Chamber offices on Chestnut Street. For each $25 you spend locally, you will receive one entry into the competition. The grand prize is an experience at Top Golf, sponsored by the Steve Silver Team at RE/MAX Professionals of Seymour.

The program promotes shopping, eating and giving at local Chamber member businesses. If you take part at one of the sponsor locations you will earn double points. You can find a complete list of sponsors on the chamber website at https://www.jacksoncochamber.com/keep-the-cheer-here/.

The promotion runs through January 8th.