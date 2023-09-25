Jackson Chamber offering grants to first responders

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating first responders with a breakfast event in late October and a new grant opportunity.

The second annual appreciation breakfast will start at 7:30 in the morning on Friday, October 27th at Pewter Hall in Brownstown. Members of all local agencies are invited to attend including police, firefighter, medics and corrections officers.

The event is free but you are asked to register by emailing info at [email protected]

The Chamber is also inviting local agencies to apply for a matching grant from the Jackson County Chamber Foundation for department training or equipment that will improve the safety of county residents. The request can be for up to $500 of matching funds. Applications are due by October 6th by emailing [email protected]