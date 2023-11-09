Jackson Chamber hosting legislative breakfast

You will have a chance to hear from Jackson County elected officials and legislators at a breakfast event next week.

The Jackson County Chamber and Brownstown Ewing MainStreet are hosting a Legislative Breakfast on Friday, November 17th.

Among those attending will be staff from the offices of Congresswoman Erin Houchin and Senator Todd Young, State Senator Eric Koch, State Representatives Jim Lucas and Dave Hall along with the Jackson County Council and County Commissioners.

The breakfast will be at 8:30 a.m. at WR Ewing in Brownstown. The event is free but registration is required. You can sign up or get more information at jacksoncochamber.com.