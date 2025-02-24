Jackson Chamber hosting annual awards dinner next week

The Jackson County Chamber will be hosting its 94th Annual Awards Dinner next week.

The event will include a review of the past year, a look ahead for the community and the presentation of the annual chamber awards. Those will include induction in the Business Hall of Fame for small, medium and large businesses, the Spirit of the Chamber Award and the Young Professional of the Year Award

The Annual Dinner will be on Thursday, March 6 at Pewter Hall in Brownstown. Social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will begin at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets are $55 per person. You can register online at the chamber website at www.jacksoncochamber.com or by contacting the Chamber office by email or phone. You can find that information on our website.

[email protected] or by phone at 812-522-3681.