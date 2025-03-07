Jackson Chamber honors businesses, teachers at annual dinner

The Jackson County Chamber held its annual awards dinner last night at Pewter Hall in Brownstown. Among the awards were new inductees to the business hall of fame in three size categories.

The small business inducted was Heart’s Desire Gift Shop, the medium sized business was Christensen Family Funeral Home and the large business was BSM Groups.

The Spirit of the Chamber award went to Guardian Bikes and the young professional of the year was Emily Engelking, engagement director at the Jackson County United Way.

The Jackson County Visitors Center also gave out its inaugural hospitality awards. Dana Christian at Rails was chosen for the Heart of Hospitality Award and Sprague Hotel Developers for Community Impact. The Small Town Hospitality Excellence Award went to Seth and Tonya Pacey.

Other awards included:

Teacher of the Year Elementary: Ashley Spicer at Crothersville Elementary

Teacher of the Year Middle: Erin Bauer at Seymour Middle School

Teacher of the Year High School: Kevin Gwin at Brownstown Central and Jerell Hubbard at Seymour High School

Chamber committee member of the year: Tiffiny Mansfield.

This was the 94th year for annual chamber awards ceremony.