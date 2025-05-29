Jackson Chamber golf tournament coming up June 20th

The Jackson County Chamber is hosting its annual golf tournament in June.

According to the chamber, the Jackson County Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, June 20th at Shadowood Golf Course in Seymour. Organizers say that the tournament is a opportunity for networking, friendly competition and outdoor fun. Golfers of all skill levels are invited to take part.

The event will be an 18-hole scramble with prizes, contests and sponsorship opportunities available.

Proceeds from the tournament will support Chamber initiatives that foster business growth and

community development in Jackson County.

You can find more information or sign up on the Chamber website at https://business.jacksoncochamber.com/events/details/2025-jackson-county-chamber-annual-golf-tournament-12182