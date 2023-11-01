Jackson Chamber Foundation presents grants to rescue workers
The Jackson County Chamber Foundation is announcing the recipients of its first grants to first responders.
The foundation awarded $500 matching grants each to the Driftwood Volunteer Fire Department and the Hamilton Township Volunteer Fire Department. The grants are for department training or equipment that will improve the safety of county residents.
The awards were made last week at the second annual First Responders Appreciation Breakfast at Pewter Hall in Brownstown.