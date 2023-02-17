Jackson Chamber announces annual award winners

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is announcing the winners of its annual awards.

Among the award winners are small business of the year, Skaggs Builders, Medium Business of the Year – Centra Credit Union and Large Business of the Year Covered Bridge Health Campus. Committee Member of the Year is Leah Branaman and Brittany Percival has been chosen as Young Professional of the Year.

They will be honored at the 92nd Annual Awards Dinner coming up on March 3rd at Pewter Hall in Brownstown. A social hour will start at 5:30 and dinner at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets are $50. The deadline to register is February 24th. You can get more information on the web at jacksoncochamber.com.