Ivy Tech unveiling new manufacturing lab at Franklin facility

Ivy Tech Community College will be officially opening its new advanced manufacturing lab at the Franklin campus today.

According to the school, the new lab is designed to support local industry employers in upskilling and training their workforce. It will also offer opportunities for high school students taking part in early college initiatives. That will include programs offered to Center Grove High School and Clark-Pleasant community schools students to earn an associates degree from Ivy Tech in industrial technology while also earning their high school diploma.

Students in their junior and senior years will have the opportunity to participate in paid, on-the-job training with local industry partners.

The Ivy Tech Franklin Advanced Manufacturing Lab is a 4,000-square-foot addition to the campus. It will provide hands-on experiences in quality control concepts and techniques, modern manufacturing requirements, and manufacturing processes.

The lab is available through support from the Indiana Manufacturing Competitiveness Center, American Water, Caterpillar Inc., Duke Energy Foundation, Honda Manufacturing of Indiana, Johnson County Community Foundation, Milwaukee Tool, and the National Havoc Robot League.

The ribbon cutting will start at 9:30 a.m. this morning at Ivy Tech’s Franklin campus on McClain Drive.