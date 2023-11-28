Ivy Tech to lead winter bird count at Driftwood fishing area

You will have a chance to learn more about the natural environment next weekend with a nature hike hosted by Ivy Tech Community College Columbus science department faculty members.

According to the school, the hike will be a winter bird count. It will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9th at the Driftwood Public Fishing Area in the first parking lot off of U.S. 31 in Edinburgh at (8825 S U.S Hwy 31, Edinburgh, IN 46124.)

Al community members are welcome and you are invited to attend. You should dress accordingly for the cold weather. While the school will have some binoculars available, you are encouraged to bring your own if you can.

If you have any questions, you can reach Dr. Tom Sobat at [email protected].

Driftwood Fishing Area map courtesy of Indiana Department of Natural Resources

https://maps.app.goo.gl/TNpzV885H3KHdCUr6