Ivy Tech to hold open house next week in Franklin

Ivy Tech Community College will be holding an open house next week at its Franklin campus.

Prospective students, their families and community members are invited to attend the open house to learn more about the school’s programs. There will be opportunities to tour the campus, to meet with faculty and to get help from financial aid experts on tuition assistance options.

The open house will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the campus at 2205 McClain Drive in Franklin. Registration is not required and you are welcome to drop in.