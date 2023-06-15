Ivy Tech surgery team ranks high in national competition

An Ivy Tech Community College Columbus team of Surgical Technology program students recently finished fifth in the nation in a national competition.

The team of Chloe Chambers of Columbus, Beth Torres of Seymour and Maggie Smith of Bargersville competed in the “Scrub Bowl” at the Association of Surgical Technologists national conference held recently in Chicago. Organizers say the bowl is a competition of wits and surgical knowledge.

The surgical technology program prepares students to become technical healthcare professionals through extensive hands-on training.

Photo courtesy of Ivy Tech. From left, Kieya Vann of Bloomington, Maggie Smith of Bargersville, Holly Nienaber of Elizabethtown, Chloe Chambers of Columbus, and Beth Torres of Seymour.