Ivy Tech Community College Columbus Science Club will be holding a cleanup of the Flat Rock River next month..

The cleanup will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1st, at Owens Bend Park. That is on North County Road 25E near East county Road 550N.

Snacks and water will be provided, and Ivy Tech Biology t-shirts will be given away while they are available.

For more information, contact Dr. Tom Sobat at [email protected]