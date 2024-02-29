Ivy Tech professors to lead nature hike Saturday

Ivy Tech Community College Columbus biology professors will be leading a nature hike at the Touch the Earth Natural Area on Saturday.

The hike will focus on exploring the network of trails within the Sycamore Land Trust property. All trails on the property are listed as “easy.”

The Touch the Earth Natural Area is west of Columbus on North Country Club Road just south of State Road 46.

Hikers will meet at 10 a.m. in the morning.

The hike is open to the public, and you are invited to attend. You should dress appropriately for the outdoors and the weather.

