Ivy Tech planning first Day of Giving on April 11th

Ivy Tech Community College Foundation is planning its first Day of Giving, a chance for supporters of the school to help grow the college as part of its 60th anniversary celebrations.

Organizers are calling the event Ivy Tech Day and for 24 hours starting at midnight on April 11th, the school will be looking to generate 600 gifts, whether it’s $5 or $5,000, in celebration of the anniversary.

Ivy Tech was founded on March 15, 1963. It now has 19 campuses and 150,000 students and is the largest singly accredited community college in the U.S. Ivy Tech awards more than 20,000 degrees and certificates each year.

Ivy Tech Day is part of the Foundation’s 5-year, $285 million campaign. Participants can give to the College through the Ivy Tech Foundation –– starting at midnight on April 11 by visiting ivytech.edu/giveday