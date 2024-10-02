Ivy Tech offering tours of night time sky Saturday

You will have a chance to learn more about the night sky with a stargazing event hosted by Ivy Tech Community College Columbus science department faculty members.

According to the school, the event will start at 8 p.m. Saturday night at the Greensburg Fishing Area. Gates will open at 7:45 p.m. and participants will not be allowed to fish, but only to take part in the event which will include a science department telescope set up for stargazing.

The fishing area is on the west side of Greensburg off of State Road 3.

All community members are welcome and you are invited to attend. If you have any questions, you can reach Dr. Tom Sobat at [email protected].