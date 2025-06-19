Ivy Tech offering tours, enrollment assistance next week

Ivy Tech Community College will be holding an “Explore your Future” event on Tuesday at the Columbus campus.

Prospective students and community members are invited to attend the open house to learn more about the school’s programs. There will be opportunities to tour the campus and to meet with faculty and to get help from financial aid experts on tuition assistance options.

Ivy Tech offers academic programs in areas including advanced manufacturing, business, education, healthcare, information technology and more.

The event will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Moravec Hall at 4475 Central Avenue in Columbus. No registration is necessary.