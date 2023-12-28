Ivy Tech offering help with federal financial aid forms

Ivy Tech Community College is offering help next week if you need assistance filling out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The FAFSA is the starting point for financial aid including federal and state assistance as well as many scholarships.

You will need to bring your tax returns, which are required to complete the FAFSA.

The workshops will be held Jan. 4th at Ivy Tech’s Franklin campus on McClain Drive and on Friday Jan. 5th at Ivy Tech’s campus on Central Avenue in Columbus.

You can drop in any time between 1 and and 7 p.m. during the workshops. No appointment is necessary.