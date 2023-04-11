Ivy Tech offering free summer classes to high school students

Ivy Tech Community College will be offering free classes for high school students this summer, where they can explore their future career path and earn college credits.

The program is for students in 9th through 12th grades and students who qualify will receive free tuition and textbooks, with no limit on the number of courses students can take.

To qualify for enrollment for the free summer classes, students must be Indiana residents at any high school, including eighth graders entering ninth grade, graduating seniors, homeschool students, and students at adult high schools.

You can find more information here: https://www.ivytech.edu/programs/special-programs-for-students/high-school-programs/free-summer-classes-for-high-schools-students/