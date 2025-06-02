Ivy Tech Offering Free Local Nature Hikes

Ivy Tech Community College Columbus biology faculty are offering free local nature hikes for anyone interested in learning more about the natural environment around them.

The next hike will begin at 7:30 a.m. This Saturday, June 7th, at the Callie Nature Preserve east of North Vernon. Ivy Tech Columbus science faculty member Dr. Tom Sobat will lead the hike, focusing on birds and wildflowers.

The hike is open to the public, and all community members are welcome. Hikers will meet at the preserve’s parking area.

Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather. The college will have some binoculars available for use, but participants are encouraged to bring their own binoculars if they have them.

For more information, contact Dr. Tom Sobat at [email protected].