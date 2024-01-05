Ivy Tech offering financial aid help this afternoon
A reminder that Ivy Tech Community College Columbus Campus is offering help today if you need assistance filling out a Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
The FAFSA is the starting point for financial aid including federal and state assistance as well as many scholarships.
The workshop today is at Ivy Tech’s campus on Central Avenue in Columbus.
You can drop in any time between 1 and and 7 p.m. during the workshops. No appointment is necessary.