Ivy Tech offering campus open houses for home schooled students

Ivy Tech Community College in Columbus and Franklin will be hosting special open houses next month for home school students.

According to the college, the college visit days are aimed at home school students in ninth through 12th grades and their parents to learn more about college.

Those who attend will be able to meet with faculty from the school’s academic programs.. The school will be providing information on dual credit and accelerated degree opportunities, and explaining how Ivy Tech prepares students for a career or for a continuing education.

The Homeschool College Visit Days will be from 9 a.m. to noon on March 1st at Ivy Tech on Central Avenue in Columbus and from 9 a.m. to noon on March 8th at Ivy Tech in Franklin on McClain Drive.

Lunch will be served. To attend you should RSVP online by going to link.ivytech.edu/homeschoolvisit