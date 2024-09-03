Ivy Tech hosting weekend workshop on protecting waterways

Ivy Tech Community College will be hosting a workshop this weekend in Columbus to help those who want to keep Indiana’s waterways clean.

The college and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management will be hosting the Hoosier Riverwatch training on Saturday.

Hoosier Riverwatch certifies residents to become active stewards of the state’s water resources. It includes watershed education, water monitoring, and clean-up activities. Those who are certified can collect water quality data and submit it to a state database for analysis.

To take part in the workshop, you must be 18 or older.

The workshop will be from 9 to 5 on Sept. 7th at Ivy Tech’s Moravec Hall on Central Avenue in Columbus. It free and open to the public. You are invited to attend.

You do need to RSVP. To take part, you can contact Dr. Tom Sobat at [email protected].