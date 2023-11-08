Ivy Tech hosting open hanger event for aviation students

You will be able to take a look inside the Ivy Tech aviation education program at the Columbus Municipal Airport on Thursday.

Ivy Tech Community College Columbus Campus and Lift Academy will be holding an open-hanger event for those interested in aviation or in becoming a pilot and how to begin a flying career in Columbus.

Ivy Tech Columbus offers a degree in aviation and the college has partnered with LIFT Academy to provide flight training. After completing the program, graduates can get hired directly into Republic Airways.

You will be able to find more information on tuition incentives, airline-readiness, and training on state-of-the-art flight simulators.

The open hanger event will be from from 4-7 p.m. Thursday afternoon at 4760 Andrews St. on the airport property. It is open to the public and you are invited to attend. You can find a link to register at https://liftacademy.my.salesforce-sites.com/events/targetx_eventsb__events