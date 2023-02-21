Ivy Tech hosting Open Enrollment Day Thursday

Branches of Ivy Tech Community College will be helping students enroll in classes for the upcoming semester at upcoming Open Enrollment Days.

Classes start on March 20th. You can get help enrolling at Ivy Tech Columbus on from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Moravec Hall on Central Avenue. And there will an Open Enrollment Day at Ivy Tech Franklin from 9 to 4 p.m. on February 27th at its building on McClain Drive in Franklin.

During the Open Enrollment Day events new students can complete many or all the enrollment steps and be ready for classes.

Students are encouraged to apply to the college for free online before the event at ivytech.edu/admissions/apply-now.