Ivy Tech hosting night time nature event

You will have a chance to learn more about the natural environment this weekend including stargazing and insect observation with an event hosted by Ivy Tech Community College Columbus science department faculty members.

According to the school, the event will start at 8 p.m. Saturday night at the Greensburg Fishing Area. Activities will include a science department telescope set up for stargazing and a blacklight to explore night-time insect activities.

The fishing area is on the west side of Greensburg off of State Road 3.

Al community members are welcome and you are invited to attend. If you have any questions, you can reach Dr. Tom Sobat at [email protected].