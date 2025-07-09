Ivy Tech hosting nature hike at Anderson Falls

Ivy Tech Community College in Columbus will be hosting a nature walk on Saturday so you can learn more about the local natural environment. The school’s biology professors are hosting the series of hikes with the next at Anderson Falls in rural Bartholomew County.

The hike is open to the public, and you are invited to attend. Hikers will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 12, at Anderson Falls. That is at , 3699 North County Road 1140E near Hartsville.

Faculty member Dr. Tom Sobat will lead the hike, exploring the river and aquatic life at the falls.

You are encouraged to dress appropriately to explore the river, including boots or old shoes and shorts.

For more information you can contact Dr. Tom Sobat at [email protected].