Ivy Tech honors Englestads for donation with naming of room

Ivy Tech Community College is naming a room at the Columbus Campus for Jodi and Mike Englestad in recognition of a $50,000 gift to support the students and campus.

According to the Ivy Tech College Columbus Foundation, the Health Science Debrief Room in Moravec Hall will now include in its name “A Gift from Jodi and Mike Englestad.”

The Englestads, founders of Englestad Wealth Advisors, made the $50,000 gift to include $10,000 in nursing scholarships, $10,000 to support Ivy Tech day, $5,000 to support the Enlisted Training Corp program which champions public and military service and $25,000 to help the school’s Loaner Laptop Program.

Therese Copeland, Vice Chancellor for Resource Development at Ivy Tech Columbus. “This gift enables us to broaden access, provide meaningful support, and inspire a culture of giving rooted in community.”