Ivy Tech holding second annual Give Day in April

The Ivy Tech Foundation is planning a statewide day of giving next month to help support students pursuing higher education.

The day of giving will be held on Ivy Tech Day on April 23rd. This is the second year for the initiative which is part of the Foundation’s 5-year, $285 million campaign. Last year’s fund drive generated 2,032 gifts with more than $243,000 raised.

Ivy Tech was founded on March 15, 1963. The school now has 19 campuses and more than 190,000 students. Of those more than 40 percent are the first in their families to attend college, and 25 percent are students of color. The school says 93 percent of graduates stay in Indiana to pursue their careers.

Just after midnight on April 23rd the school will begin accepting donations toward its goal of breaking down barriers to higher education.

You can make a donation starting at 12:01 a.m. on April 23rd online at ivytech.edu/giveday .