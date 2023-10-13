Ivy Tech highlighting programs at open houses

Ivy Tech Community College is planning events later this month at its Columbus and Franklin locations to highlight the school’s programs in its School of Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering, and Applied Science.

The program is meant to highlight the manufacturing, engineering, agriculture, and aviation programs.

If you attend you will be able to meet with faculty and staff to learn more about the programs and career opportunities. You will also be able to talk about earning Ivy Tech certifications and degrees and transferring to a 4-year university. Staff will be on hand to talk about tuition rates, financial aid, and scholarship opportunities.

The events will be from 3 to 6 on October 24th at the Columbus and Franklin campuses. You can find a link to RSVP here: http://link.ivytech.edu/octoberspotlight