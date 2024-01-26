Ivy Tech guided winter nature hike set for Driftwood River

Ivy Tech Community College Columbus biology professors are continuing their series of nature hikes to educate residents about their natural environment.

The next hike will be Saturday, Feb. 3rd, along the Driftwood River near Edinburgh. Ivy Tech Columbus faculty member Dr. Tom Sobat will lead the hike, focusing on winter wonders of the area.

Hikers will meet at 10 in the morning in the first paved parking area at the Driftwood State Fishing Area. That’s at 8825 S. U.S. 31, near Edinburgh.

If you are planning to take part and have binoculars, you should bring them. The college will have some sets on hand you can use.

The hike is open to the public, and you are invited to attend. You should dress appropriately for the outdoors and the weather.

For more information, email [email protected].