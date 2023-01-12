Ivy Tech grant to aid workforce development

Ivy Tech Community College Franklin campus is receiving a $25,000 workforce readiness grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation.

The money will be used to support the school’s early college program for high school students focused on advanced manufacturing and the development of its campus Advanced Manufacturing Lab.

The grant will help the college outfit its Advanced Manufacturing Lab with industry-grade equipment to help prepare students for advanced manufacturing careers. The lab will also support local industry employers in upskilling and training their workforce.

Ivy Tech partners with Center Grove High School and Clark-Pleasant community schools to offer the Johnson County Advanced Manufacturing Program. Under the program high school students can earn an associate degree from Ivy Tech in industrial technology while concurrently earning their high school diploma.