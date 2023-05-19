Ivy Tech cybersecurity team places high in national competition

Students at Ivy Tech Community College Columbus’ Cyber Academy placed among the top teams in the nation in a collegiate cybersecurity competition.

The National Cyber Leage Spring Season runs from the end of January to the last week of May and tests students against practical cybersecurity challenges they may face in the workplace. The challenges include identifying hackers from their forensic data, testing and auditing vulnerable websites and recovering from ransomware attacks.

The Ivy Tech team, calling themselves “TheHackStreetBoys at Ivy Tech Community College MUTC” ranked 5th in the Center of Academic Excellence colleges category and 7th in the overall Cyber Power Rankings.

The Cyber Power Rankings were created by Cyber Skyline and represent the ability of students to perform real-world cybersecurity tasks on the Cyber Skyline platform.

The National Cyber League competitions run twice a year, in the spring and fall. More than 10,000 students from more than 500 colleges & universities and 100 high schools take part in the competitions.

Team members also competed individually with Breyson Hendren being the top local competitor, finishing in 20th place.

The Ivy Tech Columbus Cyber Academy, which operates at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, allows students to earn a two-year associate degree in cybersecurity in 11 months. Signups for the next semester, which starts in August, are ongoing.

To register or for more infomation you can go online to https://www.ivytech.edu/locations/columbus/local-partnerships-special-programs/cyber-academy/