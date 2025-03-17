Ivy Tech Columbus to Host Info-Sessions About Accelerated Degree Program

Ivy Tech Community College is hosting a series of upcoming information sessions at the Columbus campus for its Accelerated Associate Program (ASAP). These sessions are designed to provide prospective students and their families with detailed insights into the program, its benefits, and the enrollment process.

The ASAP program at Ivy Tech Community College offers students the opportunity to earn an associate degree in just 11 months, providing a fast-track to further education or entering the workforce. The program is tailored for recent high school graduates and aims to support students in achieving their academic and career goals efficiently.

The upcoming info sessions will be held virtually over Zoom with an in-person tour scheduled in April. The info sessions will be at noon March 17th, noon March 31st, and 6:30 p.m. April 15th. The in-person tour will be from 6-7 p.m. April 23rd at the Ivy Tech Columbus Moravec Hall, 4475 Central Ave., Columbus.

During these sessions, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the program structure, meet faculty members, and ask questions about the application process and financial aid options. The in-person tour will also provide a chance to explore the campus facilities and get a feel for the learning environment at Ivy Tech Columbus.

To RSVP for one of the info sessions or the tour, visit link.ivytech.edu/ASAPsessions.